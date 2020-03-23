Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) & ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Head to Head Review

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

This table compares ImmunoGen and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -126.57% N/A -37.83% Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.08% -36.19%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ImmunoGen and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 2 2 0 2.50 Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunoGen presently has a consensus price target of $5.97, suggesting a potential upside of 144.67%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.82%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunoGen and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $82.27 million 5.17 -$104.13 million ($0.70) -3.49 Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.21 million ($1.13) -7.67

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunoGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats ImmunoGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche, Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics, sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC, Biotest AG, Bayer HealthCare AG, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Debiopharm International SA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.