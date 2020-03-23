Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.