Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

ADSK stock opened at $148.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after buying an additional 193,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

