Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $146.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a 1 year low of $139.80 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Analyst Recommendations for Visa (NYSE:V)

Latest News

