Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.53.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $188.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.42. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Analyst Recommendations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

