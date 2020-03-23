Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,052.80 ($40.16).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 4,007 ($52.71) to GBX 3,531 ($46.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total value of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,678.50 ($22.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,830.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,534.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

