Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 599 ($7.88).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSON. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

PSON opened at GBX 499.60 ($6.57) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 558.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 656.47. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

