Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €201.43 ($234.22).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 14th.

ETR:LIN opened at €145.90 ($169.65) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €180.68 and a 200-day moving average of €181.62. Linde has a 52 week low of €149.85 ($174.24) and a 52 week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

