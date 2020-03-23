Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO opened at $15.36 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

