Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $40.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.34.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Earnings History for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cal-Maine Foods Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Cal-Maine Foods Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Auto Trader Group PT Lowered to GBX 368 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Auto Trader Group PT Lowered to GBX 368 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag a €35.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag a €35.00 Price Target
Rentokil Initial Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Credit Suisse Group
Rentokil Initial Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Credit Suisse Group
Learning Technologies Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt
Learning Technologies Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report