Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Lowered to GBX 368 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 494 ($6.50) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 688 ($9.05) to GBX 653 ($8.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 572.56 ($7.53).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 544.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 747 ($9.83).

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider David W. Keens purchased 25,000 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

