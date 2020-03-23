Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.03 ($65.15).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €28.43 ($33.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.95. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.