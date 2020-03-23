Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.78 ($57.89).

BNR stock opened at €32.22 ($37.47) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.11.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

