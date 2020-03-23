Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Credit Suisse Group

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 545 ($7.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.51) price objective (up from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.31).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 479.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 458.53. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 343.40 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.