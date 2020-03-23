Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LTG. Goldman Sachs Group cut Learning Technologies Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

Shares of LON LTG opened at GBX 123 ($1.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $823.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.65.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

