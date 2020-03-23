Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after buying an additional 939,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 502,029 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 203.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

