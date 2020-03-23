FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AHKSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

