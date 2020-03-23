Arvinas Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.95). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.44. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $56,639,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

