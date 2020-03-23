Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bilibili in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bilibili’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 18.97%.

BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Bilibili stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 140,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $169,705,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 209,557 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag a €35.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag a €35.00 Price Target
Rentokil Initial Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Credit Suisse Group
Rentokil Initial Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Credit Suisse Group
Learning Technologies Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt
Learning Technologies Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Decreased by Analyst
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report