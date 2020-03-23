Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bilibili in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bilibili’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 18.97%.

BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Bilibili stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 140,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $169,705,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 209,557 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

