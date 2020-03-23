OneConnect Financial Technology (MKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:MKD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.