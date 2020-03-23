Viela Bio (VIE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VIE opened at $44.19 on Monday. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41.

VIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

