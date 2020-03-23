Analyzing Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and PCSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 23.95% 9.01% 1.28% PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

38.7% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Home Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Bancorp and PCSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.83, suggesting a potential upside of 106.89%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than PCSB Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bancorp and PCSB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $116.62 million 1.59 $27.93 million $3.05 6.63 PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCSB Financial.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats PCSB Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers online banking services. The company operates through a network of 39 banking offices in the Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans, and Northshore regions of south Louisiana; and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About PCSB Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities. As of January 15, 2020, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

