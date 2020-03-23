Comparing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 841.92%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $5.73, indicating a potential upside of 1,405.60%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and T2 Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 204.16 -$13.04 million N/A N/A T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 2.13 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -0.29

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -263.14% -139.10% T2 Biosystems -706.01% -1,263.80% -144.53%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it is developing Candida Auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; and T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

