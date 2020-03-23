TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAtlantic Petroleum stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Earnings History for TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

