FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Lowered by DA Davidson

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $5.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

CRI opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

