Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR's FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Mar 23rd, 2020

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKILY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of DKILY opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

