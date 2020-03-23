Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.52) Per Share

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Erytech Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Erytech Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ ERYP opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Erytech Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

