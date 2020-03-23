FY2020 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $18.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $22.13 EPS.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.45.

NYSE GWW opened at $213.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $212.01 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.63 and a 200-day moving average of $308.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $170,232,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

