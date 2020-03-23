FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hess Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($2.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.41.

Shares of HES opened at $30.69 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 44.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

