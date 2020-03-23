Brokers Set Expectations for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS KURRY opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.81.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

