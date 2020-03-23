FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $7.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

