Analysts Set Expectations for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNCHY opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

