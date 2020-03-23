Analysts Set Expectations for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNCHY opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

