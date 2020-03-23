Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTDTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.65. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

