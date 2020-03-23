Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Essential Energy Services Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.16 on Monday. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.55 million.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

