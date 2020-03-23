FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rwe Ag Sp in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rwe Ag Sp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TransAtlantic Petroleum Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
TransAtlantic Petroleum Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM Participacoes
Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM Participacoes
Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots vs. Pintec Technology
Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots vs. Pintec Technology
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report