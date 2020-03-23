FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Issued By Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.22 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

TSE:MTL opened at C$4.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.55. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TransAtlantic Petroleum Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
TransAtlantic Petroleum Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM Participacoes
Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM Participacoes
Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots vs. Pintec Technology
Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots vs. Pintec Technology
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report