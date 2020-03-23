FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Issued By Raymond James

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.22 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

TSE:MTL opened at C$4.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.55. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

