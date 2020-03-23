Realty Income Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:O)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

O stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TransAtlantic Petroleum Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
TransAtlantic Petroleum Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM Participacoes
Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM Participacoes
Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots vs. Pintec Technology
Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots vs. Pintec Technology
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report