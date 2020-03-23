Realty Income Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

O stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

