Capstone Companies (CAPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:CAPC opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Earnings History for Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TransAtlantic Petroleum Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
TransAtlantic Petroleum Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM Participacoes
Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM Participacoes
Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots vs. Pintec Technology
Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots vs. Pintec Technology
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report