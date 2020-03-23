Capstone Companies (CAPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:CAPC opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

