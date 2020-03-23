FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Issued By Raymond James

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDS. Morgan Stanley cut Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.76.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 496,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

