Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Raymond James lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.65 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.64.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$0.27 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.73 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 45,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$620,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at C$9,790,446.35. Insiders purchased a total of 2,110,831 shares of company stock valued at $792,168 in the last ninety days.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

