Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Earnings History and Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Cut by Raymond James
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Cut by Raymond James
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst
OZ Minerals Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20
OZ Minerals Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20
Telstra Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87
Telstra Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.37
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.37


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report