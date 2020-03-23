FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lowered by Analyst

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

SIRI opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,705,000 after buying an additional 18,551,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 645,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $93,148,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 261,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

