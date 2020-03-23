OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$6.20 ($4.40) and last traded at A$5.99 ($4.25), with a volume of 3285737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$6.36 ($4.51).

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.99.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. OZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

In other news, insider Andrew Cole 135,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. Also, insider Tonianne Dwyer purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.35 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,015.00 ($25,542.55). Insiders bought a total of 49,357 shares of company stock worth $435,195 in the last 90 days.

About OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

