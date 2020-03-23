Telstra (ASX:TLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.87 ($2.04) and last traded at A$3.09 ($2.19), with a volume of 63251098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.07 ($2.18).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

In related news, insider Niek Damme acquired 42,000 shares of Telstra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.95 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$123,900.00 ($87,872.34). Also, insider Elana Rubin acquired 14,367 shares of Telstra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.48 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of A$49,997.16 ($35,458.98).

About Telstra (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

