Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.37

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$4.37 ($3.10) and last traded at A$4.99 ($3.54), with a volume of 16709671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.86 ($3.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$8.38.

In other news, insider Ann Sherry bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.19 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of A$98,960.00 ($70,184.40).

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Company Profile (ASX:SYD)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

