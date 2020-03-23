Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.40 ($0.99) and last traded at A$1.43 ($1.01), with a volume of 18995648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.71 ($1.21).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Cleanaway Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

