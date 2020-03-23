Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.58

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$5.58 ($3.96) and last traded at A$5.67 ($4.02), with a volume of 5458096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.45 ($4.57).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.73%.

In other Bendigo and Adelaide Bank news, insider Antony (Tony) Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.08 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,800.00 ($43,120.57).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Cut by Raymond James
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Cut by Raymond James
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst
OZ Minerals Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20
OZ Minerals Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20
Telstra Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87
Telstra Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.37
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.37


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report