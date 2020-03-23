Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.58

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$5.58 ($3.96) and last traded at A$5.67 ($4.02), with a volume of 5458096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.45 ($4.57).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.73%.

In other Bendigo and Adelaide Bank news, insider Antony (Tony) Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.08 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,800.00 ($43,120.57).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

