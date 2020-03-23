Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.76

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$10.76 ($7.63) and last traded at A$8.95 ($6.35), with a volume of 947770 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$11.93 ($8.46).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is A$18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Premier Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Premier Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Premier Investments Company Profile (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Cut by Raymond James
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Cut by Raymond James
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst
OZ Minerals Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20
OZ Minerals Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20
Telstra Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87
Telstra Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.37
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.37


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report