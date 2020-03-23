Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.76

Shares of Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$10.76 ($7.63) and last traded at A$8.95 ($6.35), with a volume of 947770 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$11.93 ($8.46).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is A$18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Premier Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Premier Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

