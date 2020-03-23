Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.35 ($0.96) and last traded at A$1.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 37181646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.62 ($1.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.78.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew Harmos purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$36,960.00 ($26,212.77). Also, insider Steven Leigh purchased 13,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.62 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,521.89 ($35,121.90). Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,699 shares of company stock worth $150,032.

About Scentre Group (ASX:SCG)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

