Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.69

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$13.69 ($9.71) and last traded at A$14.84 ($10.52), with a volume of 483819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$15.37 ($10.90).

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$18.34.

About Brickworks (ASX:BKW)

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.